Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.89. 7,328,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

