Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,022,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

