Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

