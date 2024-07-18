Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 4,826 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 105,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 193,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,220 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $124,097,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 350,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,229,824. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $139.26. 8,443,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,506. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

