Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 390 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IXC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 707,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

