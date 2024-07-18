Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 330 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nova were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 231.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nova by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nova by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Nova by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nova

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.