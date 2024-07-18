Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 18,509 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1,464.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.31. 1,424,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,486. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $255.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

