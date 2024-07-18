Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,666 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

Snowflake stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.16. 6,145,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.