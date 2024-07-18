Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 141 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.0 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,886. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

