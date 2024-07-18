Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.53 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,132. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

