Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.71 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.7 %

STRA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. 165,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,331. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.