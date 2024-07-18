Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,832. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.