Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,881 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 1,856,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,322. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

