Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,300 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

GBTC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 3,294,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

