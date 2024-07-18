Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 342.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,404 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 948,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after buying an additional 204,390 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 75.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $7,417,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,010,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

