Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in AutoZone by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AutoZone by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,984.11. 109,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,872.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,888.58.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

