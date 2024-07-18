Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,004 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Ecovyst worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $4,895,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

