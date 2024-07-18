eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

