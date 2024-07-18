Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ETW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 378,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.55.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
