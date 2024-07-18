Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 378,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 390,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 144,101 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 735,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 198,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

