Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.79%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

