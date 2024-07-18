Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 994,400 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

EGRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

