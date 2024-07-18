Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Gentex by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 276,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

