Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.96. 76,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

