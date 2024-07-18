Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

NYSE:FICO traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,589.80. 67,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,423.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,298.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,635.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

