Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 837,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

