Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 222,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.56. 121,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

