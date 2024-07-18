Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $273.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,111. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.97. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.