Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KYN remained flat at $10.45 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,943. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

