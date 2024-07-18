Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1,916.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,445 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

