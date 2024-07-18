Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,136. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

