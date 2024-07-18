Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rollins by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rollins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 561,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

