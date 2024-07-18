Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,810 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,624,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,038,465. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

