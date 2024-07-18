DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $118.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.