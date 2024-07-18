Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.85

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.85 and last traded at $188.34, with a volume of 195430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

