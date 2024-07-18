Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.23

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 13573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $977,603.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,638.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.