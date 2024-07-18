Dogecoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and $688.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009008 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00111341 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,161,446,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
