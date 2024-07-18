DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 286,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

