Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

