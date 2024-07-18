Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.
Several brokerages recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of IRON stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.57.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
