Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.