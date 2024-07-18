Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

