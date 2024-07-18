DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $144.22 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $144.22 million and $7.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,694.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00588527 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009008 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00111341 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00035886 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00248280 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00046929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00070516 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,135,861,058 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
