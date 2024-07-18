Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.