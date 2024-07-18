DFI.Money Trading Up 5% This Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $12.10 million and $6.64 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $313.56 or 0.00487644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

