Destra Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $191.11 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Destra Network has a total market cap of $191.11 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.21319241 USD and is up 21.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,400,749.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

