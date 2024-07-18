Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

DE stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.26. 363,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,892. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.58. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

