Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.79. 982,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

