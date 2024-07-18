Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,663. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.