Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

DXR stock remained flat at $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Daxor has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

