Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Datadog Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

