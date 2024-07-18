Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.39. 185,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 127,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Data Storage Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $42.10 million, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Data Storage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data Storage stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Storage Co. ( NASDAQ:DTST Free Report ) by 229.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Data Storage worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

